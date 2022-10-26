CME Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $671.1 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $926.5 million, or $2.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $710.0 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.23 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $671.1 Mln. vs. $926.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $2.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.94 -Revenue (Q3): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

