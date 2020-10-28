CME Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $411.7 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $636.3 million, or $1.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $495.0 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.6% to $1.08 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $495.0 Mln. vs. $679.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

