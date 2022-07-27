CME Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $654.1 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $510.3 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $707.5 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.24 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $654.1 Mln. vs. $510.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q2): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.