CME Group, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $503.3 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $513.8 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $583.2 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.18 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $583.2 Mln. vs. $631.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

