CME Group, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $844.4 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $872.7 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $899.7 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.49 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $844.4 Mln. vs. $872.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.35 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

