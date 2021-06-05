CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Pays A US$0.90 Dividend In Just Three Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase CME Group's shares before the 9th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.90 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$6.10 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CME Group has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $218.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. CME Group paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at CME Group, with earnings per share up 7.6% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, CME Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 21% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CME Group? Earnings per share have been growing at a reasonable rate, and the company is paying out a bit over half its earnings as dividends. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

However if you're still interested in CME Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with CME Group. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for CME Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

