CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase CME Group's shares before the 9th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.90 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$6.10 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, CME Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of $225.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. CME Group paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CME Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, CME Group's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, CME Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CME Group? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and CME Group is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. In summary, CME Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in CME Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CME Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

