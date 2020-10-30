CME Group Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) missed earnings with its latest third-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Results look to have been somewhat negative - revenue fell 3.0% short of analyst estimates at US$1.1b, and statutory earnings of US$1.15 per share missed forecasts by 8.1%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CME Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, CME Group's 19 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$4.86b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 5.3% to US$6.33. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.67 in 2021. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$174 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CME Group at US$229 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$131. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await CME Group shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 9.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.9% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - CME Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for CME Group. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$174, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CME Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for CME Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for CME Group that you should be aware of.

