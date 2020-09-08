CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Dividends
CME Group Inc. (CME) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $169.62, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CME was $169.62, representing a -24.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.36 and a 28.69% increase over the 52 week low of $131.80.

CME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). CME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.63. Zacks Investment Research reports CME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.33%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CME as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)
  • Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
  • Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFH with an increase of 17.99% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of CME at 15.65%.

