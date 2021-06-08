CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

CME Group Inc. (CME) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $218.1, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CME was $218.1, representing a -1.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $221.82 and a 48.48% increase over the 52 week low of $146.89.

CME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.33. Zacks Investment Research reports CME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .55%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CME as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 17.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CME at 4.36%.

