CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2021

CME Group Inc. (CME) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $3.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 261.11% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CME was $227.2, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $232.64 and a 28.25% increase over the 52 week low of $177.15.

CME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). CME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.78. Zacks Investment Research reports CME's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.28%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cme Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CME as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDLO with an increase of 5.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CME at 96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.