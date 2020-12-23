CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

CME Group Inc. (CME) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 194.12% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CME was $181, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.36 and a 37.33% increase over the 52 week low of $131.80.

CME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). CME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6. Zacks Investment Research reports CME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.69%, compared to an industry average of 15.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CME as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

First Trust VL Dividend (FVD)

First Trust Value Line 100 ETF (FVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 27.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CME at 4.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.