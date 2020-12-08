CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2020

CME Group Inc. (CME) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CME prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CME has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $183.18, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CME was $183.18, representing a -18.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.36 and a 38.98% increase over the 52 week low of $131.80.

CME is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). CME's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6. Zacks Investment Research reports CME's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.67%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CME Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CME through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CME as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFH with an increase of 19.96% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of CME at 11.02%.

