CME Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $863.7 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $804.3 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $907.4 million or $2.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.525 billion from $1.439 billion last year.

CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $863.7 Mln. vs. $804.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.40 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.525 Bln vs. $1.439 Bln last year.

