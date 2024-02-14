News & Insights

US Markets
CME

CME Group fourth-quarter profit jumps on higher trading volumes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Adds more details and background throughout

Feb 14 (Reuters) - CME Group CME.O reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as strong demand for its interest-rate products bolstered trading volumes at the derivatives exchange.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes last year helped CME's average daily volume (ADV) hit a record-high as customers increasingly hedged to manage their rate exposures and navigate uncertainty.

That helped CME's interest rate ADV surge 35.8% to 13.3 million contracts in the quarter, driven by record U.S. Treasury futures and options volumes.

The company has continued to benefit even amid a pause in rate hikes as customers needed to manage risk against the backdrop of diverging views about where the rates were heading.

CME's total ADV surged 17% to a quarterly record of 25.5 million contracts. For 2023, it rose 5% to an annual record of 24.4 million contracts.

Clearing and transaction fees, which make up the largest chunk of CME's revenue, jumped 20.7% to $1.18 billion, while total revenue surged 19.2% to $1.44 billion.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CME Group rose to $804.3 million, or $2.24 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from $629.9 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.