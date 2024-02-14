CME Group fourth-quarter profit jumps on higher trading volumes

Adds more details and background throughout

Feb 14 (Reuters) - CME Group CME.O reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as strong demand for its interest-rate products bolstered trading volumes at the derivatives exchange.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes last year helped CME's average daily volume (ADV) hit a record-high as customers increasingly hedged to manage their rate exposures and navigate uncertainty.

That helped CME's interest rate ADV surge 35.8% to 13.3 million contracts in the quarter, driven by record U.S. Treasury futures and options volumes.

The company has continued to benefit even amid a pause in rate hikes as customers needed to manage risk against the backdrop of diverging views about where the rates were heading.

CME's total ADV surged 17% to a quarterly record of 25.5 million contracts. For 2023, it rose 5% to an annual record of 24.4 million contracts.

Clearing and transaction fees, which make up the largest chunk of CME's revenue, jumped 20.7% to $1.18 billion, while total revenue surged 19.2% to $1.44 billion.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CME Group rose to $804.3 million, or $2.24 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from $629.9 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

