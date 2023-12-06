News & Insights

Markets
CME

CME Group Extends CEO Terry Duffy's Employment Through 2025

December 06, 2023 — 08:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CME Group (CME) said that it will extend Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy's tenure through December 31, 2025. The Board approved the amended contract agreement.

Duffy, 65, has served in his current role since 2016. Prior to that he was Executive Chairman and President of CME Group since 2012, Executive Chairman since 2006, and Chairman since 2002.

CME said its board has determined retaining Terry in his current role at the helm of CME Group for another year is in the best interest of company and shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.