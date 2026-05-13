Is CME Group Expanding Into the Compute Futures Market?

CME Group Inc. CME is expanding its presence in next-generation financial markets through a partnership with Silicon Data, which is backed by global trading firm DRW, to launch a first-of-its-kind compute futures market later this year, pending regulatory approval. The initiative highlights CME’s strategy to capitalize on the rapidly growing AI infrastructure economy by introducing risk-management tools tied to compute and GPU pricing.

The new futures contracts will be based on Silicon Data’s daily GPU benchmark indices for on-demand rental rates, allowing traders, financial institutions, AI developers and cloud-service providers to manage volatility and price risk in the expanding compute market. As demand for GPUs and AI infrastructure continues to surge, pricing across compute markets has remained fragmented and volatile due to differences among providers, regions and contract structures.

By introducing standardized futures tied to transparent benchmark pricing, CME brings the scale, market structure and credibility needed to help transform compute from an opaque operational cost into a more mature and risk-manageable financial market. The launch of compute futures is an important step toward giving AI builders, cloud providers and investors more reliable tools for valuation, hedging and long-term planning as demand for compute continues to accelerate.

The development aligns with CME Group’s strategy to expand into emerging asset classes tied to rising AI and cloud infrastructure demand. Growing adoption of compute futures could drive higher trading volumes, clearing activity and revenue diversification over time while strengthening CME’s position in evolving derivatives markets.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ and London Stock Exchange Group plc LSEGY are also increasing investments in next-generation financial infrastructure through strategic technology partnerships.

Nasdaq has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to modernize global capital markets infrastructure, cloud-enabled trading systems and AI-powered market solutions. The partnership reflects Nasdaq’s broader strategy to build scalable and resilient financial ecosystems capable of supporting future trading and data demands driven by AI and cloud adoption.

LSEGY has strengthened its partnership with Amazon Web Services to migrate more of its markets, risk intelligence and analytics infrastructure to the cloud. The move is aimed at improving resilience, accelerating product innovation and enhancing large-scale data and risk analysis capabilities.

CME’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CME have risen 6.5% over the past year against the industry's decline of 6.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CME Group trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97X, up from the industry average of 20.90X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME Group’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.26 per share, implying a 9.5% jump from the year-ago period.



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CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.