CME Group To Expand Battery Metals Suite With Spodumene Futures Contract

September 30, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - CME Group Inc. (CME) said Monday that it will expand its battery metals suite and launch a Spodumene CIF China (Fastmarkets) Futures contract on October 28, 2024, pending regulatory review.

Spodumene CIF China (Fastmarkets) futures will be financially-settled and will be listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX, the company said.

CME Group leads the way in managing battery metals risk. Open interest in Lithium Hydroxide futures has hit a new milestone, surpassing 30,000 contracts for the first time in 2024 and extending into 2026. Open interest in Cobalt Metal futures also remains robust and extends through 2028, providing essential price transparency further along the curve.

