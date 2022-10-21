CME Group (CME) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

CME Group CME is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 26, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 3.14%.

Factors to Consider

The top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been aided by improved clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market data and information services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating an increase of 10.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for clearing and transaction fees is pegged at $987 million, indicating an increase of 12.3% from the year-ago reported figure. An increase in volumes traded, given a sturdy market position with diverse derivative product lines and global reach, is likely to have driven clearing and transaction fees.



Recently, CME Group reported solid average daily volume (ADV) for the third quarter. ADV of 22.4 million contracts per day reflects the fourth-highest quarterly volume. It improved 26% year over year due to increased volumes in all six product lines.



The interest rate volume increased 28% and foreign exchange volumes increased 41%. Metals volume decreased 4%. Equity index volume increased 46%. Agricultural volume increased 6%. Options ADV increased 26% while cryptocurrency ADV increased 94%



ADV outside the United States increased 21% to 6.1 million contracts in Q3, including 41% growth in Asia, 31% in Latin America and 14% in EMEA.



Market data and information services revenues are likely to have increased owing to price increases for certain device fees. The consensus estimate for market data and information services is pegged at $153 million, up 5.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Expenses are likely to have decreased in the to-be-reported quarter due to lower compensation and benefits, technology, reduced professional fees and outside services, amortization of purchased intangibles, lower depreciation and amortization.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.93, indicating an increase of 20.6% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CME Group this time around. A stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for an earnings beat. That is not the case below.



Earnings ESP: CME Group has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.93. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CME Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CME Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | CME Group Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: CME Group currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the finance sector with a perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in their upcoming quarterly releases are as follows:



Brown & Brown BRO has an Earnings ESP of +0.99% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating an increase of 3.5% from the year-ago reported figure.



BRO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters, while missing in the other two.



Ameriprise Financial Corporation AMP has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.82, implying a decline of 1.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



AMP beat earnings estimates in each of the four trailing quarters.



Synchrony Financial SYF has an Earnings ESP of +5.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.42, indicating a decrease of 15% from the year-ago reported figure.



SYF’s earnings beat estimates in each of the four trailing quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



