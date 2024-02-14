CME Group (CME) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

CME Group Inc. CME reported fourth-quarter 2023 record adjusted earnings per share of $2.37, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4%. The bottom line increased 23.4% year over year.



Quarterly results benefited from an increase in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in five of its six asset classes.

Performance in Detail

CME Group’s revenues of $1.4 billion increased 19.2% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 20.7% year over year), market data and information services (up 9.1% year over year) and other (up 19.7% year over year). Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.



Total expenses increased 6.8% year over year to $576.1 million, attributable to higher compensation and benefits, technology, licensing and other fee agreements and other expenses. Our estimate was $479.7 million.



Operating income increased 29.2% from the prior-year quarter to $863.2 million but missed our estimate of $939.4 million.



Average daily volume (ADV) was 25.5 million contracts, which increased 17% year over year. Non-U.S. ADV reached 7.2 million contracts, up 28% year over year.



The total average rate per contract was 68.2 cents.

Full-Year Highlights

Adjusted earnings per share of $9.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.24. The bottom line increased 17.1% year over year.



CME Group’s revenues of $5.6 billion increased 11.1% year over year. The top line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2023, CME Group had $3 billion of cash and marketable securities, up 7.4% from 2022 end. As of Dec 31, 2023, long-term debt was $3.4 billion, which inched up 0.08% from 2022 end.



As of Dec 31, 2023, CME had shareholders' equity worth $26.7 billion, down 0.5% from 2022 end.

Capital Deployment

CME Group paid out $24.3 billion in dividends, since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.



On Feb 8, 2024, CME Group raised its first-quarter dividend to $1.15 per share from the prior level of $1.10.

Zacks Rank

Performance of Other Securities and Exchanges

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported strong fourth-quarter 2023 results aided by higher commissions and trading volumes. Continued solid Eurobonds’ performance further aided its business. The positives were partially offset by an elevated expense level and a lower High-yield credit trading.



Its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.84 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%. Moreover, the bottom line increased from $1.58 per share a year ago. Total revenues increased 10.9% year over year to $197.2 million in the quarter under review. Also, the top line beat the consensus mark by 0.7%.



Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The bottom line improved 12.5% year over year. Nasdaq’s revenues of $1.1 billion increased 23% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to a 7% impact from organic growth, net benefit from acquisitions and divestitures, including Adenza and a $4 million increase from the impact of changes in FX rates. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.



Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 29% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues rose 23% and represented 35% of ARR. Market Services net revenues were $247 million, up 1%. The increase reflects $1 million in organic growth and a $1 million positive impact from changes in FX rates. Revenues at the Solutions business increased 32% year over year to $860 million, reflecting growth from the Capital Access Platforms and Financial Technology divisions. Organic growth was 9%.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.06 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. The bottom line increased 14% year over year. Total adjusted revenues of CBOE Global were $499 million, which increased 9% year over year, driven by a rise in derivatives markets and data and access solutions net revenues, partially offset by a decrease in cash and spot markets net revenues. The top line missed the consensus mark by 1.2%.



Options revenues climbed 15% year over year to $314.5 million. The growth was driven by an increase in net transaction and clearing fees, as well as growth in access and capacity fees. Revenues of North American Equities totaled $86.3 million, down 10% year over year, mainly due to lower net transaction and clearing fees and industry market data. Europe and Asia Pacific revenues increased 9% year over year to $48 million, driven by double-digit non-transaction revenue growth led by higher market data fees, access and capacity fees, and other revenues.

