CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top on Higher Trading Volume

CME Group CME reported second-quarter 2023 record adjusted earnings per share of $2.30, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%. The bottom line increased 16.8% year over year.



Quarterly results benefited from an increase in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in four of its six asset classes.

Performance in Detail

CME Group’s revenues of $1.4 billion increased 9.9% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 9.1% year over year) and market data and information services (up 7.5% year over year). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.



Total expenses increased 7% year over year to $521.6 million, attributable to higher technology, compensation and benefits, professional fees and outside services, licensing and other fee agreements and other expenses. Expenses exceeded our estimate of $428.1 million.



Operating income increased 11.9% from the prior-year quarter to $838.6 million and beat our estimate of $831.9 million.



Average daily volume (ADV) was 22.9 million contracts. Non-U.S. ADV reached 6.3 million contracts, which included double-digit year-over-year growth in Agricultural, Metals and Energy products.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2023, CME Group had $2 billion of cash and marketable securities, down 29.4% from 2022 end. As of Jun 30, 2023, long-term debt was $3.4 billion, down 0.02% from 2022 end.



As of Jun 30, 2023, CME had total equity worth $27.4 billion, up 3.5% from 2022 end.

Capital Deployment

CME Group paid out $400 billion in dividends, taking the payout to $213.5 billion since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

Zacks Rank

CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Securities and Exchanges

Nasdaq NDAQ reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents. The bottom line improved 3% year over year. The improvement was mainly driven by organic growth and solid results at the Solutions segment. Nasdaq’s revenues of $925 million increased 4% year over year. The upside can primarily be attributed to a 4% impact from organic growth, including contributions from all segments. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $910 million.



Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 6% year over year. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 11% and represented 36% of ARR. Operating margin of 52% contracted 200 basis points year over year.



Nasdaq expects 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.785 billion to $1.815 billion, compared with the prior expectation of $1.78 billion to $1.84 billion.



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.63, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. The bottom line, however, declined from $1.78 per share a year ago.



Total revenues decreased 1.3% year over year to $179.8 million in the quarter under review. The top line also missed the consensus mark by 0.8%.



MarketAxess reported an operating income of $75.7 million, which decreased 10.7% year over year in the second quarter and missed our estimate by 8.5%.



MarketAxess’ high-grade trading volume declined 1.8% year over year to $353.2 billion, missing our estimate by 5.1%. ADV of the same product category fell 1.8% year over year to $5,697 million, missing our estimate by 5.1%.

Upcoming Release

Cboe Global Markets CBOE is slated to release second-quarter 2023 earnings on Aug 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter is pegged at $1.75 per share, indicating an increase of 4.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four reported quarters while missing in one.

