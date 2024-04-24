CME Group (CME) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

CME Group Inc. CME reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. The bottom line increased 3.3% year over year.



Quarterly results benefited from an increase in trading volumes. Average daily volume increased in four of its six asset classes.

Performance in Detail

CME Group’s revenues of $1.5 billion increased 3.2% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher clearing and transaction fees (up 0.7% year over year), market data and information services (up 5.8% year over year) and other (37% year over year). The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.



Total expenses inched up 0.07% year over year to $528.3 million, attributable to higher technology, compensation and benefits, as well as licensing and other fee agreements. It exceeded our estimate of $468.1 million.



Operating income increased 5% from the prior-year quarter to $959.6 million but missed our estimate of $995.2 million.



Average daily volume (ADV) was 26.4 million contracts, which decreased 1.9% year over year. Non-U.S. ADV reached 7.4 million contracts.

The total average rate per contract was 69.5 cents.

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2024, CME Group had $1.5 billion of cash and marketable securities, down 48.5% from the 2023-end level. As of Mar 31, 2024, long-term debt was $2.6 billion, down 21.8% from 2023-end.



As of Mar 31, 2024, CME had shareholders' equity worth $27.1 billion, up 1.5% from the end of 2023.

Capital Deployment

CME Group paid out $2.3 billion in dividends, taking the payout to $24.8 billion since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

