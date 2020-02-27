CME Group (CME) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.7% Higher

CME Group Inc. CME was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $207.50 to $218.78 in the past one-month time frame.



The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for CME Group.



CME Group currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

