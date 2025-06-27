CME Group Board Member Makes $239K Stock Purchase

A new SEC filing reveals that Howard J Siegel, Board Member at CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), made a notable insider purchase on June 26,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Siegel purchased 879 shares of CME Group. The total transaction amounted to $239,993.

CME Group's shares are actively trading at $273.85, experiencing a up of 0.37% during Friday's morning session.

About CME Group

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its IPO. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX, it also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed-income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: CME Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.38%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 87.41% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CME Group's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.63.

Debt Management: CME Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 27.45 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 15.63 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 19.39, CME Group could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of CME Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

