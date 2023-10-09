CME Group Average Daily Volume Surges In Sept., Q3

(RTTNews) - CME Group Inc. (CME), a derivatives marketplace, on Monday reported higher average daily volumes for aluminum futures for the month of September as well as in its third quarter.

September average daily volumes of aluminum futures increased 132 percent from the previous year to 6118 contracts.

Quarterly average daily volumes of aluminum futures rose 98 percent from last year to 4,656 contracts.

Average daily open interest or ADOI in third quarter also grew 267 percent from last year.

Further, copper options average daily volumes and average daily open interest was 6,309 contracts and 113,092 contracts, respectively, for the year-to-date period through September.

Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group, said, "We are seeing strong client interest and support for our global Aluminum contract, which continues to hit new milestones. In addition to record volume in Q3 and September, we have seen back to back record volume days in October, and multiple trading days where over 10,000 contracts have traded."

On Friday, CME shares closed at $211.93, up 2.18% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.