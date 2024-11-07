CME Group Announces Leadership Changes for Future Growth

CME Group ( (CME) ) just unveiled an update.

CME Group has extended CEO Terry Duffy’s contract until the end of 2026 to ensure continued strategic leadership. Lynne Fitzpatrick has been promoted to President and CFO, while Suzanne Sprague will take over as COO, succeeding Julie Holzrichter, who will transition to an advisory role. These leadership changes aim to drive CME Group’s growth in the derivatives marketplace, enabling efficient risk management and opportunities for market participants.

Learn more about CME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.