CME Group announces $2.1B annual variable dividend, $3B share repurchase plan

CME Group (CME) announced that its Board of Directors approved two initiatives to return capital to shareholders. The Board declared the company’s 2024 annual variable dividend, amounting to $5.80 per share. The dividend is payable January 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2024, and totals approximately $2.1B. In addition, the Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $3B of CME Group Class A common stock, subject to market conditions.
