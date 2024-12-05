News & Insights

CME Group announces $2.1B annual variable dividend, $3B share repurchase plan

December 05, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

CME Group (CME) announced that its Board of Directors approved two initiatives to return capital to shareholders. The Board declared the company’s 2024 annual variable dividend, amounting to $5.80 per share. The dividend is payable January 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 27, 2024, and totals approximately $2.1B. In addition, the Board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $3B of CME Group Class A common stock, subject to market conditions.

