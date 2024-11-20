CME Group and LPGA announce extension of the CME Group Tour Championship

The Ladies Professional Golf Association, or LPGA, and CME Group (CME), announced an extension of the CME Group Tour Championship and the season-long Race to the CME Globe through 2027. Since assuming title sponsorship of the LPGA Tour’s season-ending tournament in 2011, CME Group has consistently grown its support, becoming one of the world’s most prominent sponsors of women’s sports. This title extension is yet another demonstration of CME Group’s long-standing support for LPGA Tour athletes. The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship will feature an enhanced total purse of $11M, including a historic $4M first-place prize, the largest single prize in the history of women’s golf. The runner-up will receive $1M. As part of its on-site footprint, CME Group will host its clients at the second annual Financial Face-off, a primary element of the week’s pro-am experience. Today, 24 teams representing some of the world’s leading companies will take to Tiburon Golf Club for 18 holes, playing alongside the LPGA Tour professionals from the CME Group Tour Championship field.

