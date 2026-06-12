CME Group Adds Four E-mini Futures for Broad Market Exposure

CME Group CME recently unveiled four new E-mini contracts in a bid to broaden its benchmark suite of Equity Index Futures. The products are scheduled to launch on June 29, pending regulatory approval.

The new offerings include E-mini Morningstar U.S. Total Market Index futures, E-mini Russell 3000 Index futures, E-mini S&P 1500 Composite Index futures, and E-mini S&P Total Market Index futures. These contracts will provide market participants an opportunity to trade futures on broad market indices covering more than 90% of the investable U.S. investable market capitalization, enabling broad exposure, efficient portfolio hedging and risk management.

The launch is supported by collaborations with Morningstar Indexes, S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell, expanding CME Group’s index-based derivatives ecosystem. The new contracts are intended to address growing client demand for unified, all-cap risk management tools. By introducing futures linked to widely followed broad-market benchmarks, the company aims to provide investors with greater precision and capital efficiency in managing all-cap U.S. equity portfolios.

The move underscores the company’s strategy to strengthen its equity index ecosystem and address growing demand for broad-market risk management tools. The expansion aligns with increasing demand for diversified and transparent investment solutions while reinforcing the company’s competitive position in the global equity derivatives market.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Peers like Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE and Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE are also expanding their equity-index derivatives offerings.

Cboe has been broadening its index derivatives portfolio. In May 2026, the company introduced daily expiries for Dow Jones Industrial Average options and earlier launched the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, providing investors with greater flexibility for short-term hedging and access to diversified market exposure.

ICE continues to strengthen its equity derivatives business through partnerships with MSCI and FTSE. ICE launched MSCI equity index futures on ICE Futures Abu Dhabi and currently offers more than 90 MSCI index futures spanning global and sector benchmarks, reflecting its focus on providing diversified tools for managing equity exposure.

CME’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CME have lost 3.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CME Group trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96X, higher than the industry average of 19.73X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CME Group’s 2026 EPS and revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.6% and 8.1%, respectively.

The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates an increase of 4.3% and 4.7%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north 1.2% and 1%, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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CME currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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