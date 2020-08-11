CME delists Dubai gold refinery three weeks after listing it

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator CME Group has removed Dubai gold refinery Al Etihad from the list of refiners whose bars can be used to settle gold futures contracts in New York, only three weeks after adding it.

The exchange, the world's biggest gold futures trading venue, approved Al Etihad's bars on July 7 and delisted the refiner on July 31, market notices issued by CME show.

It did not give a reason for the delisting.

Al Etihad is one of the largest precious metals refineries in the United Arab Emirates. It told Reuters the CME had not given it a reason for the delisting but had told the refinery it had no issue with the way it operates.

CME declined to comment.

Al Etihad is accredited by the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI), schemes designed to ensure refiners are operating ethically.

Some banks and refineries see the UAE as high-risk due to the amount of gold smuggled into the country and weak controls on money laundering and therefore avoid taking any gold from the country.

