CME Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CME Group (Symbol: CME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $198.59, changing hands as low as $197.47 per share. CME Group shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CME's low point in its 52 week range is $171.93 per share, with $223.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $198.12. The CME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: Funds Holding DNBF
Bridgford Foods Earnings History
Institutional Holders of USBI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.