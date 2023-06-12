CME Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of CME Group (Symbol: CME) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $181.18, changing hands as low as $178.12 per share. CME Group shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CME's low point in its 52 week range is $166.545 per share, with $212.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $178.30. The CME DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

