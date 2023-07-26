CME (CME) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, CME Group (CME) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.30, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18, the EPS surprise was +5.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 22855 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23070.4 thousand.

: 22855 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23070.4 thousand. Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 11273 thousand versus 11295.6 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 11273 thousand versus 11295.6 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 6216 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6756.51 thousand.

: 6216 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6756.51 thousand. Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 898 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 911.53 thousand.

: 898 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 911.53 thousand. Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 2104 thousand compared to the 1989.53 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2104 thousand compared to the 1989.53 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 1752 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1538.68 thousand.

: 1752 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1538.68 thousand. Average rate per contract - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.49 versus $1.52 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.49 versus $1.52 estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.69.

: $0.72 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.69. Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.51 versus $0.50 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.51 versus $0.50 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees : $1.12 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $1.12 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Revenues- Other : $78.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $74.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%.

: $78.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $74.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.4%. Revenues- Market data and information services: $163.10 million versus $162.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

Shares of CME have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

