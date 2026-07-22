CME (CME) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, CME Group (CME) reported revenue of $1.71 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.99, compared to $2.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.91, the EPS surprise was +2.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily volume : 29.84 million compared to the 29.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 29.84 million compared to the 29.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract- Interest rates : $0.48 compared to the $0.48 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.48 compared to the $0.48 average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract- Equity indexes : $0.61 versus $0.61 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.61 versus $0.61 estimated by four analysts on average. Average rate per contract- Foreign exchange : $0.81 versus $0.81 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.81 versus $0.81 estimated by four analysts on average. Average rate per contract- Energy : $1.13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13.

: $1.13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13. Average rate per contract- Agricultural commodities : $1.43 versus $1.38 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.43 versus $1.38 estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily volume- Metals : 941 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 941.09 thousand.

: 941 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 941.09 thousand. Average rate per contract : $0.68 compared to the $0.68 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.68 compared to the $0.68 average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily volume- Interest rates : 14.53 million compared to the 14.53 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.53 million compared to the 14.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Other : $115.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $115.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Revenues- Market data and information services : $238.1 million versus $228.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.

: $238.1 million versus $228.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.35 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>

Shares of CME have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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