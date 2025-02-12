CME (CME) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, CME Group (CME) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.52, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was +3.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 25.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 25.47 million.

: 25.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 25.47 million. Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.49 compared to the $0.48 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.49 compared to the $0.48 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.66 versus $0.65 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.66 versus $0.65 estimated by five analysts on average. Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.78 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.77.

: $0.78 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.77. Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28.

: $1.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.28. Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.36 versus $1.35 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.36 versus $1.35 estimated by five analysts on average. Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 673 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 672.93 thousand.

: 673 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 672.93 thousand. Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.70 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.70.

: $0.70 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.70. Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 13.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13.24 million.

: 13.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 13.24 million. Revenues- Other : $111.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $111.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.

: $111.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $111.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%. Revenues- Market data and information services : $181.60 million versus $180.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.

: $181.60 million versus $180.38 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.23 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

Shares of CME have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

