CME (CME) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, CME Group (CME) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.92 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.68 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.5%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CME metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other' should come in at $114.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Energy' to come in at $192.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Metals' will reach $87.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees- Interest rates' of $440.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average daily volume' should arrive at 30.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30.22 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average daily volume- Metals' will reach 1.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 943.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average daily volume- Interest rates' reaching 14.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.47 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average daily volume- Equity indexes' at 8.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average daily volume- Foreign exchange' stands at 1.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Average daily volume- Energy' to reach 2.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.08 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average daily volume- Agricultural commodities' will likely reach 2.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.96 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of CME have experienced a change of -0.5% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CME is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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