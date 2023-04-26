CME (CME) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CME Group (CME) reported $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of $2.42 for the same period compares to $2.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 billion, representing a surprise of +1.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 26873 thousand compared to the 27761.9 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 26873 thousand compared to the 27761.9 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.50 versus $0.50 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.50 versus $0.50 estimated by four analysts on average. Average rate per contract - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.60 compared to the $0.55 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.60 compared to the $0.55 average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.79 compared to the $0.80 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.79 compared to the $0.80 average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.21.

: $1.30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.21. Average rate per contract - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.35 versus $1.39 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.35 versus $1.39 estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily volume - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 649 thousand compared to the 625.98 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 649 thousand compared to the 625.98 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.66 compared to the $0.65 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.66 compared to the $0.65 average estimate based on four analysts. Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 14490 thousand compared to the 14554.5 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14490 thousand compared to the 14554.5 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Other : $75.60 million versus $74.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change.

: $75.60 million versus $74.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.1% change. Revenues- Market data and information services : $165.80 million versus $158.12 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.

: $165.80 million versus $158.12 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees: $1.20 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Shares of CME have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

