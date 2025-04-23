CME (CME) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

CME Group (CME) reported $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $2.80 for the same period compares to $2.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of -0.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average daily volume (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 29.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.27 million.

: 29.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 29.27 million. Average daily volume - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 15.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.93 million.

: 15.03 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 14.93 million. Average daily volume - Equity indexes (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.77 million.

: 8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.77 million. Average daily volume - Foreign exchange (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 1.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million.

: 1.15 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.13 million. Average daily volume - Energy (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 2.9 million compared to the 2.83 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2.9 million compared to the 2.83 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average daily volume - Agricultural commodities (including NYMEX and COMEX) : 1.96 million compared to the 1.91 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1.96 million compared to the 1.91 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Metals (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $1.59 compared to the $1.58 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.59 compared to the $1.58 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.69 compared to the $0.71 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $0.69 compared to the $0.71 average estimate based on five analysts. Average rate per contract - Interest rates (including NYMEX and COMEX) : $0.48 versus $0.49 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.48 versus $0.49 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees : $1.34 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Revenues- Other : $110.50 million versus $112.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change.

: $110.50 million versus $112.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.7% change. Revenues- Market data and information services: $194.50 million versus $186.41 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

Shares of CME have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

