CME (CME) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, CME Group (CME) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.36, compared to $2.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.37, the EPS surprise was -0.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average daily volume : 36.23 million versus 34.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 36.23 million versus 34.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily volume- Interest rates : 18.67 million versus 17.5 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 18.67 million versus 17.5 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily volume- Equity indexes : 8.66 million versus 8.37 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 8.66 million versus 8.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily volume- Foreign exchange : 1.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million.

: 1.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million. Average daily volume- Energy : 3.99 million versus 3.84 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3.99 million versus 3.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average daily volume- Agricultural commodities : 2.04 million versus 1.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2.04 million versus 1.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Average rate per contract- Metals : $1.15 compared to the $1.21 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.15 compared to the $1.21 average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract : $0.65 compared to the $0.68 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $0.65 compared to the $0.68 average estimate based on four analysts. Average rate per contract- Interest rates : $0.46 versus $0.47 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $0.46 versus $0.47 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Clearing and transaction fees : $1.54 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change. Revenues- Other : $113.4 million versus $114.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.

: $113.4 million versus $114.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change. Revenues- Market data and information services: $224.1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

Here is how CME performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for CME here>>>

Shares of CME have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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