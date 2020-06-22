CME, Brazil's B3 plan new Brazil soy futures contract

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc CME.O and Brazil's stock exchange, B3 SA B3SA3.SA, on Monday announced plans for a Brazilian soybean futures contract aimed at local and global investors who want an alternative platform to manage risk.

The contract would be settled in dollars and use a price benchmark reflecting soy's export price at Brazil's port of Santos, Latin America's largest port. The exchanges aim to launch the contract, which is subject to regulatory approval, in the third quarter.

A Brazilian farmers' group and two global grain merchants told Reuters they see little concrete impact on soy markets from the new contract.

"The new contract will hardly have the same liquidity as those in Chicago," a trader said on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. Also, a trader shifting to B3 would add costs as global firms already have a structure in place to negotiate in Chicago, the person added.

Brazil has lately become the world's largest soybean producer and is already by far the world's largest soybean exporter.

A second trader largely agreed, but noted the new contract can give local farmers a new pricing benchmark and risk assessment options.

In 2018, Brazilian farmers said they supported developing a soybean futures contract that would ease direct deals between Brazil, the world's largest soy exporter, and top importer China at a time of heightened U.S.-China trade tensions.

Wellington Andrade, executive director at grain growers association Aprosoja in Mato Grosso state, said the absence of physical liquidation on the new contract could attract speculators.

But he conceded that it would potentially be an instrument to reflect fundamentals relative to soy production in Brazil, which Chicago contracts sometimes do not.

"When the drought came in 2016 in Mato Grosso, we lost production but Chicago prices did not reflect that," Andrade said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Richard Chang)

