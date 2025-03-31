CMCSA Renews Partnership With USA Gymnastics to Boost Broadband Growth

Comcast CMCSA has renewed its multi-year partnership with USA Gymnastics (“USAG”), reinforcing Xfinity’s role as the official communications partner. As part of the renewed partnership, Xfinity will remain the official Internet, Mobile and Video provider for USA Gymnastics through 2028. Comcast will also support USAG’s initiatives, including HUGS, which serves athletes with special needs and adaptive programs in the sport.



The renewed partnership builds on Comcast NBCUniversal’s long-standing commitment to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. NBC has been the home of Olympic coverage for decades. Comcast secured U.S. media rights for the Olympics through 2036 after acquiring NBCUniversal in 2011.



The partnership supports Comcast’s long-term goal of driving broadband adoption and customer retention. Strategic sponsorships like these differentiate Xfinity in an increasingly competitive landscape, helping the company maintain its leadership in the broadband and wireless markets. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company reported a decline of 139,000 broadband subscribers, with further negative impact expected due to the end of the Affordable Connectivity Program. By leveraging its Olympic and gymnastics sponsorships, this renewal is expected to aid in increasing brand loyalty, retaining existing customers, and driving higher adoption of Comcast’s broadband and mobile services.

CMCSA’s Marketing Strategy to Boost Broadband & Wireless Growth

Comcast faces long-term competition from fiber and fixed wireless operators like AT&T T, Verizon Communications VZ and Charter Communications CHTR. AT&T and Verizon Communications are capitalizing on the 5G boom, with AT&T focusing on mobile 5G, fixed wireless, and edge computing. Verizon Communications is driving 5G adoption, expanding fixed wireless broadband and accelerating its Ultra Wideband network rollout nationwide. Charter Communications’ Spectrum One gained market share with Mobile Speed Boost and Spectrum Mobile Network, leveraging Spectrum WiFi for unlimited residential Internet access, even outdoors. Additionally, Charter Communications’ Spectrum Mobile expanded 5G coverage nationwide.



Comcast uses major sponsorships and engagement strategies to grow its broadband and mobile services in a competitive market. The company renewed its partnership with the Xfinity brand with 23XI Racing in 2025, helping Xfinity strengthen its brand visibility while reinforcing its connection with broadband and wireless customers, particularly NASCAR fans.



CMCSA expanded its Run It Back esports tournament to colleges nationwide in the past year for the third year in a row, boosting Xfinity’s presence among young gamers. The initiative strengthens Xfinity’s connection with the growing esports community, positioning it as a top choice for high-speed Internet.



Comcast has also partnered with EA SPORTS FC 25 to integrate Xfinity and Peacock branding into the game. The collaboration provides in-game customization options for North American players, marking Peacock’s first in-game integration. The collaboration attracts gaming and sports fans, driving growth in Xfinity’s broadband services. These efforts position Comcast to strengthen its competitive edge, enhance customer retention, and drive long-term growth in the evolving broadband and wireless market.

