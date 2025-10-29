CM.com N.V. (ENXTAM:CMCOM) Price Target Decreased by 12.75% to 5.81

The average one-year price target for CM.com N.V. (ENXTAM:CMCOM) has been revised to € 5,81 / share. This is a decrease of 12.75% from the prior estimate of € 6,66 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 3,64 to a high of € 7,88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.28% from the latest reported closing price of € 4,24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in CM.com N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 400.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCOM is 0.00%, an increase of 67.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 444.01% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

DXIV - Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

