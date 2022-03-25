CMCO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.43, changing hands as high as $46.54 per share. Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCO's low point in its 52 week range is $41.01 per share, with $55.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.51.

