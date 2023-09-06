CMCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.47, changing hands as low as $36.41 per share. Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCO's low point in its 52 week range is $23.54 per share, with $42.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.59.

