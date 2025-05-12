$CMCL Earnings Results: $CMCL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$CMCL ($CMCL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.40. The company also reported revenue of $56,180,000, beating estimates of $52,122,000 by $4,058,000.
$CMCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $CMCL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 131,451 shares (+60.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,236,953
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 82,927 shares (+112.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $780,343
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 61,694 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $580,540
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 59,011 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,293
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 52,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,709
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 48,003 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,557
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P added 46,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,579
