CMC vs. CRS: Which Steel Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Commercial Metals Company CMC and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS are two leading steel stocks with strong footprints.



For investors interested in this space, let us analyze which stock is better-positioned for upside: Commercial Metals or Carpenter Technology? Let us explore the fundamentals, growth drivers and potential headwinds facing both companies to figure it out.

The Case for CMC

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Commercial Metals reported revenues of $2.12 billion, reflecting 11% year-over-year growth, attributed to solid demand for the North America Steel Group and Construction Solutions Group segments. Even though demand in Europe continued to improve on strong Polish economic growth, import flows negatively impacted average price and margin levels.



Backed by the tailwinds, the company reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the quarter, a year-over-year surge of 142%.



In December 2025, the company closed two major acquisitions, Concrete Pipe and Precast, LLC ("CP&P") and Foley Products Company. The addition of these businesses will aid the company’s results in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, offsetting the impacts of seasonal slowdown within key markets. The acquisitions position Commercial Metals as a leading player in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, which will operate one of the largest precast concrete platforms in the United States.



CMC has identified operational annual run-rate synergies of $25-$30 million from Foley and CP&P by year three, with additional synergies expected to be recognized in the upcoming years.



The company will also bear several acquisition-related expenses in the fiscal second quarter, like transaction fees and debt issuance costs. CMC expects overall consolidated core EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to decline sequentially.



Commercial Metals also launched the Transform, Advance, Grow Program in September 2024, which focuses on driving higher through-the-cycle margins, earnings, cash flows and ROIC. The company expects an annualized EBITDA benefit of $150 million for fiscal 2026 from the program.

The Case for CRS

Carpenter Technology reported revenues of $728 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, marking a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. It posted adjusted earnings of $2.33 per share, higher than $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by ongoing improvements in the product mix and expanding operating efficiencies.



While the Specialty Alloys Operations segment revenues increased year over year, driven by Aerospace and Defense and Energy end-use markets, the Performance Engineered Products revenues in the quarter were affected by headwinds from the Medical and Distribution end-use markets.



Carpenter Technology posted a record adjusted operating income of $155 million compared with $119 million a year ago.



CRS expects operating income of $680-$700 million for fiscal 2026 compared with the previously mentioned $660-$700 million. This indicates 31% year-over-year growth at mid-point.



The company is on track to achieve $765-$800 million in operating income by 2027. This indicates a 25% compound annual growth rate compared with the fiscal 2025 reported figure. The upside can be attributed to higher prices, improved product mix and increased volumes. The company expects expansion beyond fiscal 2027, supported by strengthening market dynamics and additional capacity.



The increase in operating income will provide significant cash flow over the next several years, adding value to the company’s stockholders. CRS expects an adjusted free cash flow of at least $280 million in fiscal 2026.



Carpenter Technology is investing in a $400-million brownfield expansion project based in Athens. The project is aimed at adding high-purity primary and secondary melt capacity to the company’s existing downstream finishing assets. The brownfield capacity expansion project was on schedule and budget as of the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

How do Estimates Compare for CMC & CRS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Commercial Metals’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.34 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of whopping 134.5%. Earnings estimates of $7.23 for 2027, however, imply a 1.5% dip. The estimates have been trending north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s earnings for fiscal 2026 is pegged at $10.28 per share, suggesting a year-over-year jump of 37.4%. The 2027 estimate of $12.13 implies growth of 17.9%. The estimates have been trending north over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMC & CRS: Price Performance & Valuation Comparisons

In the past year, the CMC stock has gained 53.1% and CRS has climbed 93%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMC is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 10.38X, lower than its five-year median. CRS is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 33.51X, higher than its five-year median.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CMC or CRS: Which Is the Better Pick?

Both Commercial Metals and Carpenter Technology are well-positioned to benefit from the focus on growth and recent investments.



However, CRS has delivered a stronger one-year price performance than CMC. Also, CRS’ premium valuation appears justified, given the company’s upbeat outlook, earnings growth projections and consistent positive estimate revision activity. Considering these, CRS seems the smarter bet right now.



CRS has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, which further supports our thesis. CMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

