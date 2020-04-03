CMC says revenue doubled in year to end-March, helped by virus sell-off

April 3 (Reuters) - Online trading firm CMC Markets CMCX.L said on Friday its annual net trading revenue almost doubled in the year ending March 31, as the past month's selloff in financial markets due to the coronavirus boosted transaction volumes.

The company expects net trading revenue in contracts for difference to be about 214 million pounds ($264.91 million) for the year ended March 31, versus the 110.2 million pounds it reported a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/2UHtt5D)

($1 = 0.8078 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

