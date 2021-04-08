CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stocks Shoot Up 25% But Its P/E Still Looks Reasonable

The CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 25%. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 62% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, CMC Materials may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 42x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, CMC Materials has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:CCMP Price Based on Past Earnings April 8th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For CMC Materials?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as CMC Materials' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 110%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 91% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% per annum over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 15% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why CMC Materials is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

The strong share price surge has got CMC Materials' P/E rushing to great heights as well. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of CMC Materials' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

