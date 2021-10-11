CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.95, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCMP was $120.95, representing a -39.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $198.61 and a 1.48% increase over the 52 week low of $119.19.

CCMP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). CCMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CCMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.54%, compared to an industry average of 23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ccmp Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCMP as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXL with an increase of 29.84% over the last 100 days.

