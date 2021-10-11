Dividends
CCMP

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CCMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $120.95, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCMP was $120.95, representing a -39.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $198.61 and a 1.48% increase over the 52 week low of $119.19.

CCMP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). CCMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CCMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.54%, compared to an industry average of 23%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ccmp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CCMP as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (SOXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXL with an increase of 29.84% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCMP
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular