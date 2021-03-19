CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2021

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCMP was $172, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $183 and a 96.93% increase over the 52 week low of $87.34.

CCMP is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). CCMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports CCMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.89%, compared to an industry average of 13.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCMP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCMP as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEXL with an increase of 19.96% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCMP at 1.13%.

